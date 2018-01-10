Ignorance 101: Claudia Jordan Explains How Trump Prefers ‘House Negro’ Looking Women… (VIDEO)

Remember Claudia Jordan? She’s the chick who was unceremoniously booted from The Real Housewives of Atlanta a few season’s ago.

Jordan, who just so happens to be bi-racial, has been blasted several times for her colorist commentary. Not only did she once refer to Xscape member Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle as a ‘waste of light skin’ (click HERE if you missed that), but she’s been caught on tape several times disrespecting darker skinned people and referring to black men as Gorillas.

Well… now we can add another fail to Claudia’s growing list, as her racist attitude rears it’s ugly head yet again when she attempts to explain the type of Black women Donald Trump likes.

date: Mon, Jan 8, 2018 at 12:02 AM Hey Michelle! Happy New Year. Girl, I remember reading about Claudia being racist on your site and I thought you should hear this. It’s Claudia’s thick tongued ass in the video trying to spill tea about Trump and Omarosa but she sounds pathetic as hell when she describes the type of woman Trump likes. Trump gassed Claudia’s head up about him only liking a certain type of Black woman but that’s the game he probably ran on white women and light skin Black women like her whenever Omarosa came around. I guess those dummies never asked themselves, if he doesn’t like her looks, then why does he keep her around? Don’t get me wrong, I don’t see it for Omarosa whatsoever. She’s is a c**n ass bitch but Claudia is no better! White men have been digging into dark skin Black women since they came off the slave ships in the U.S., no perm, no weave, no make up, no deodorant and dopes like Claudia seem to forget you couldn’t get a “house Negro” without the white man first bedding a field Negro and those white boys bedded a whole lot of field Negroes. Trump’s a racist but he ain’t a pu**y racist and neither are most white supremacists. Claudia needs to wake up! She’s too damn old to be that stupid about men!

Allegedly I have a friend of a friend of hers that there was some talk that there may have been some inappropriateness between the two.

In the video above, Claudia attempts to spill “tea” on Omarosa and Trump’s relationship but ends up burning her dayum self by revealing her disdain for darker skinned women.

Jordan continues.

I think he… How do I say this without people hating me… he likes more of a ‘house negro’ type of woman. Than a… But then again, if they’re just getting head then head has no face. Allegedly.

Seriously, who gave Claudia a mic in the first place? I… have… no… words… for… this… ignorance…

What are your thoughts about Claudia Jordan’s latest epic fail?