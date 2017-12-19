NEWSFLASH! A 5-year-old kid in Mississippi just saved Christmas!

Little TyLon Pittman (pictured above) was so shook when he found out that the Grinch was trying to steal Christmas, that he made 911 to ensure the holiday stayed put.

FYI. This is not a joke! It really happened.

Details below…

TeDera Dwayne Graves recently shared the cutest story via Facebook and it’s now gone viral.

Apparently Graves’ little 5 year old cousin, TyLon Pittman, called the police to report a crime: The GRINCH was trying to steal Christmas!!!

Clearly little TyLon wasn’t going to let the mean green monster screw up his holiday plans! So he did what any smart youngster would do… called 911 to report the crime.

TMZ got a hold of the audio, and you can hear TyLon informing authorities he’d caught wind of some guy named ‘Grinch’ trying to steal everyone’s Christmas.

Needless to say, the family was shocked when an officer arrived at the door but Officer DeVelle was only there to reassured TyLon that they had the the Grinch under control.

TyLon even showed the officer his evidence…

How adorable!

Major salute to TyLon for saving our favorite holiday from the Grinch!