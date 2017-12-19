Little TyLon Pittman (pictured above) was so shook when he found out that the Grinch was trying to steal Christmas, that he made 911 to ensure the holiday stayed put.
FYI. This is not a joke! It really happened.
TeDera Dwayne Graves recently shared the cutest story via Facebook and it’s now gone viral.
Apparently Graves’ little 5 year old cousin, TyLon Pittman, called the police to report a crime: The GRINCH was trying to steal Christmas!!!
TMZ got a hold of the audio, and you can hear TyLon informing authorities he’d caught wind of some guy named ‘Grinch’ trying to steal everyone’s Christmas.