Nene Leakes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is offering a glimpse inside her lavish Atlanta mansion.

Leakes offered a sneak peek inside last year, as she was in the process of personally decorating and many rooms were unfinished at that time (CLICK HERE if you missed that).

In a newly released home tour, the ‘OG’ housewife shares an updated look at the progress as she shows the world her roach-free digs.

Video below…

What are your thoughts about Nene’s latest home tour?

In the video above, Leakes opens the doors to her elaborate Georgia home and gives fans a personal tour of the inside.

“I want everything white and clean,” she explains, as she leads cameras through her immaculate digs.

As you know, KKKim Zolciak has referred to Nene’s home as a ‘roach nest’ after her daughter Brielle filmed an ant in Nene’s guest bathroom sparking ‘ROACHGATE,’ but there’s not an insect in sight in Nene’s latest home tour.

“I’m decorating it myself,” Nene says of her 6 bedroom 6 and a half bath abode. “I’m moving a little slow, but I think I’m doing a good job.”

If you recall, Nene shared a sneak peek of her mansion a little over a year ago when she began her decorating project (click HERE if you missed that) and it seems she’s made quite a bit of progress over the past 12 months!

She chose grays and whites for her family room, where she says her hubby Gregg and sons Brentt and Bryson like to share TV time.

At the top of her fabulous stairway sits what she refers to as the ‘Gregg and Nene side’ of the home.

The luxe master suite located at the end of the hall features an oversized tufted headboard, fireplace and sitting area.

“I like to purchase things that are custom and fabulous,” she says of the room’s contents. “Something you may not see in everybody’s home.”

Nene also shares a look at her backyard area, where she designed a relaxing retreat worthy of any high-end hotel.

“I love the resort feeling,” she says. “I wanted to make sure I had lots of beds to lay out on, we wanted to do fountains. We love this area.”

Nene’s pool area will be featured on an upcoming episode. I was at the home this Summer when she hosted her all-white ‘Girls & Gays’ party and I can personally attest to it being bug free… but I digress.

There’s no denying that Nene’s home is beautiful… and there wasn’t a roach in sight.

What are your thoughts about Nene’s latest home tour?