Boo’d Up: Cardi B & Offset Attend DJ Holiday’s Birthday Celebration… (PHOTOS)

Cardi B. joined her fiancé, Offset of the Migos, for DJ Holiday’s birthday celebration in Atlanta this past Thursday (November 16, 2017).

The cute couple partied the night away at Amora Lounge alongside several of their celebrity friends.

Attendees included: Jermaine Dupri, Dave East, Evan Ross, Wale, Karlie Redd (LHHATL), Bre-Z (Empire), Sarah Vivan and more.

Photos below…

Cardi B & Offset arrived in a brand new Mercedes Benz 63 AMG.

DJ Holiday and Dave East

Jermaine Dupri arrives with Evan Ross

Bre-Z (aka Freda Gatz from Empire)

DJ Holiday parties with Wale and Dave East

Who let Karlie Redd in?

DJ Holiday and his wife, Ebony

Happy Birthday DJ Holiday!

PHOTOS: Prince Williams (ATLPics)