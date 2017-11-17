Word on the curb is that the Nene Leakes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta may have lost another partnership.

An email sent over from one of the popular reality star’s loyal fans suggests that there may have been a quiet separation between Leakes and the Home Shopping Network.

Has Nene lost another ‘Trump Check’?

The Nene Leakes Collection has been available at HSN for over 3 years now, but according to the email below, they may have quietly discontinued the line.

subject: Nene Leakes HSN? Good morning, I’m sure your receive thousands of messages on a daily. I am a bias daily reader of your blog. I never recall seeing any story on regards to what I’ve observed as of late. And here it is: Nene Leakes. I love her, But i looked on her instagram she no longer has HSN listed on any of her social media accounts. On HSN.com, everything in the NeNe Leakes collection is currently on clearance! Called customer service, they told me they did not see her listed in any future shows. And if anything new were to come in, they would just be listed online. Neither her or HSN have made any announcement on regards to the relationship. I’m just curious as to what happened. Signed, Anonymous

I checked HSN myself and noticed that the Nene Leakes Collection appears to have been discontinued (everything’s on clearance) and there are currently no new arrivals on the site.

Now I don’t know if Nene and HSN have parted ways or not, but I DO know that she’s been quite busy getting her new location for SWAGG Boutique prepared for the public.

In my fav place! The NEW Swagg Boutique located at 6590 Sugarloaf Pkwy Duluth Ga. pop in and get Fabulous swaggboutiqueonline.com A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Nov 14, 2017 at 1:16pm PST

