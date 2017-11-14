Remember Keri Hilson? She’s a singer/songwriter who hasn’t put out an album in years but still manages to stay in the news by constantly getting dragged on social media.

This week, Keri is making waves after dropping a few pics on Instagram that has people questioning whether she had “work” done on her face.

After receiving a ton of speculation about her new look, Keri hit the tweets with a lengthy dispute about ever have plastic surgery… on her nose.

Hilson posted the image above via Instagram and many noted that while still beautiful, she looks quite a bit different these days.

The songstress clearly noticed the growing speculation and hit the tweets to clarify that she hasn’t gone under the knife:

For the record, Hilson also goes on to clarify that her body hasn’t been knifed up either. Stating she’s all natural and hasn’t gotten any type of assistance on her looks from plastic surgery sources.

There are several makeup techniques and filters that would make anyone appear a bit ‘different’ in photos and apparently Hilson isn’t above using the latest app for her Instagram posts.

Hell, a lot of ya’ll use that blur filter so much that NO ONE would recognize you on the street… but I digress.

Keri says she didn’t have any work done and I believe her. She’s always been a ‘pretty girl’ who rocks and now she’s just one who uses a ton of filters to enhance her features.

What do you think about Keri Hilson’s plastic surgery denial?

Believe her? or Nah?