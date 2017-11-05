The Real Housewives of Atlanta is back for it’s 10th season and it’s returning just in time to get our fall television fix!

Episode 1 of season 10 is entitled, ’50 Shades of Cynthia’ and Nene Leakes has returned as a full time peach holder after Phaedra Parks was hung out to dry with last season’s ‘rape’ allegations.

Kenya Moore is basking in the glow of her quickie wedding, Kandi Burruss is working on several money making ventures, Cynthia Bailey is turning 50 for the 5th time, Sheree Whitfield is still carrying bones and Porsha Williams is still trying to find a friend in the group.

Bravo synopsis:

Kenya returns home from vacation with big news but quickly learns that her secret is already out. Despite the explosive rumors from last year, Kandi shows no signs of defeat as business continues to boom at the OLG restaurant. Meanwhile, Porsha struggles with letting people back into her life after being betrayed, and Cynthia celebrates her fiftieth birthday one more time. Things heat up at the party when NeNe comes face to face with a former friend.

Here are the 5 things that were revealed during the highly anticipated season 10 premiere episode:

Business is booming at the OLG…

Congrats to Kandi and Todd on their successful restaurant venture. I may shade the OLG and the slow service, but it doesn’t negate the fact that it’s one of the hottest restaurants on Peter Street.

Kandi & Todd jump start the season by showcasing their business venture and how it’s become a tourist favorite for RHOA fans.

Sure, the restaurant has been sued by a few independent contractors who claim to have never been paid (click HERE if you missed that), but as long as Kandi has a peach, there will be patrons and that’s nothing but good news for Todd’s bank account.

Who is “Baby”? Kenya’s New Hubby & Nene’s Old One Have the Same Name…

Nene is back and the shade is in full effect about Kenya’s quickie wedding.

Nene and Cynthia get together at Lake Bailey to catch up on the goings on and of course the subject of the ‘tea party’ is Kenya. Cynthia seems genuinely happy for her ‘friend’ who, Nene is quick to point out, didn’t even invite her to her wedding!

Cynthia is convinced that Kenya will produce receipts, while Nene is understandably skeptical.

Hell… Cynthia can’t even get the facts straight about how long her ‘friend’ has been dating her mystery man as she states confidently that they dated for 8 months… or was it 6 months? no wait… maybe it was 4 months.

Of course the ‘tea party’ wouldn’t be complete without it’s subject matter and Kenya soon arrives.

Needless to say, Nene stands firm with her line of questioning… who is this man? where did y’all meet? Will you guys live together?

As stated over the Summer, Kenya refuses to name her new husband and tells the ladies to refer to her man as “bae” or “baby”.

Kenya claimed during the episode that she was choosing to keep her husband private to “keep the negativity away”, but word on the curb is that she wanted more money to talk about him but producers refused to renegotiate her contract (click HERE if you missed that).

Moving on…

A frick with no frack is like a freak with no fraud…

Freak and fraud is dead and now half of their union has been left to survive on the island alone.

There have been rumors swirling that the ladies had all refused to film with Porsha Williams after ‘rape gate’ and coincidentally, Kenya Moore recently confirmed it in an interview (click HERE if you missed that).

Porsha first scene is evidence of her falling out with the cast. Her sister and a random friend join her at her home where they discuss the events that led to the demise of ‘Frick & Frack’ (aka Freak & Fraud).

Porsha reveals that Phaedra contacted her to wish her a happy birthday and she goes on to say that her former friend used her as “collateral” with Kandi.

I guess Phaedra owed Kandi some money or something and secured it with Porsha. Whatever the case, the friendship is certainly DEAD as Phaedra’s name is mud on the show this season.

Not only did Porsha blame everything on Phaedra, but Nene even pushes the knife in deeper as she discusses how Phaedra did her wrong too (when she tried to get Nene’s half sisters to spill tea on her).

Meanwhile, Porsha is still trying to find her footing and Sheree seems to be the only one willing to be a bridge.

The ‘bone carrier’ is now the ‘fixer’…

Sheree’s job last season was to deliver mess between groups to cause dissension, but during the first episode of this season, her job is to increase the peace.

Sheree seems to be the only neutral party in the group and I think it’s probably because no one really cares for her. She’s not really ‘close’ to anyone but she clearly has a job to do.

First, Sheree meets with Nene at her SWAG boutique to talk about why Nene and Porsha are at odds.

As I’ve stated in previous posts, Nene and Porsha fell out during the season 8 reunion. A clip is shown of Nene offering advice that fell on deaf ears and Porsha has been salty ever since.

She also brings up the fact that Porsha has thrown shade at her several times on Dish Nation and a clip is shown as evidence.

It’s been 2 years since either has even bothered to be in the presence of the other (even though they live in the same neighborhood), but money talks and as Erykah Badu says, ‘work ain’t honest, but it pays the bills’.

After receiving news of Cynthia’s ’50 Shades’ Birthday bash, Sheree invites Porsha to go wig shopping.

Sheree is clearly given the task of playing the middleman and since both ladies have their own idea about why they fell out, she asks for Porsha’s side of the story.

Williams apparently feels that Nene should have given that season 8 advice privately and not during the reunion. She also has an issue about Nene going on WWHL and telling a caller that ‘freak and fraud’ should be the first to get the boot.

WhereDayDoThatAt?!? Kenya’s dad found out about her “marriage” on Facebook…

In what is sure to spark even more skepticism about Kenya’s marriage is the fact that she didn’t invite her father to the wedding.

During this episode, Kenya gets a call from her dad inquiring about a ‘Facebook post’ that all of his friends and family have been asking about.

Apparently Kenya posted news of her “marriage” on Facebook without even telling her dad!

Kenya explained to Nene & Cynthia earlier in the episode that she didn’t want her dad to “say anything” to ruin the day but I find that odd being that throughout her “relationship” with Matt she sought out her dad’s involvement. If you recall, Kenya even wanted her DAD to force Matt to act right.

Clearly at least one of the relationships was fake. Either Matt was a rental or this new dude is… whatever the case, Kenya is still up to her shenanigans.

But I digress.

Kenya cries to her dad on the phone telling him she really wanted him there for her wedding but he’s often questioned her decisions. This time is different though… says Kenya, cause she has herself a “good man”.

“The Door is Closed AND Locked” During Cynthia’s 55th 50th Birthday Party…

It’s a celebration as Cynthia dons her best yellow outfit to celebrate her 50th birthday for the 55th time.

Cynthia Bares All For 50th Birthday… (PHOTOS)

There are 365 days in year (Porsha may disagree with that number) and it’s clear that Cynthia plans to party for as many days as her 50 year old body will allow.

Cynthia Bailey's '50 Shades' Birthday Celebration…

Despite the celebratory atmosphere, it’s the first time that Porsha is in the midst of all the ladies and the air is pretty thick.

Kandi manages a fake hug before jetting off to the other side of the room, while Nene is coerced to have a conversation with Porsha (who arrives with Sheree).

The two battle over how, when and where their ‘friendship’ fell apart (we talked about that a few days ago HERE) and it doesn’t seem like there’s any hope of mending fences.

Porsha wants to know what “closed the door,” while Nene notes that the “door is LOCKED”.

Sidebar: Did you catch your favorite blawgger in the background?

What did you think of the season 10 premiere of #RHOA?