I received some very sad news today. Designer Mychael Knight has died at the age of 39.

Knight, an Atlanta native, broke into the fashion industry by working as an intern at Wilbourn Exclusives in 2001 and then became a Fashion Stylist in the music industry in 2002.

The popular designer, an alumni of Georgia Southern, appeared on various television shows, including Project Runway, BET’s ‘Rip The Runway’ and also The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

More details below…

Mychael Knight made a huge mark in fashion throughout the years.

After having mild success on reality television in Project Runway, he introduced his label, Mychael Knight, on BET’s Rip the Runway in 2007 and also designed a line of custom tees for the Starbucks Corporation.

In 2008, Knight launched Kitty & Dick, his female and male lingerie label, and his unisex fragrance, MajK.

On March 17, 2010, Mychael Knight debuted his Fall/Winter 2010 line at Charleston Fashion Week in Charleston, South Carolina.

In 2013, Knight became a contestant on Project Runway: All Stars (season 3).

The popular designer revealed a few months back he had been suffering over the past 5 years with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), which had caused him to lose quite a bit of weight.

He shared the following details of his illness via Facebook:

No details about his passing has been shared at this time.

In recent years, Mychael has worked as a wardrobe stylist for several celebrities, including Sherri Shephard, Lil Mama, Tawanda Braxton and more.

My sincere condolences go out to Mychael’s family and friends.