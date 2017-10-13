‘Racist’? or Nah? #RHOA Kim Zolciak’s Daughter Brielle Biermann Once Posted Confederate Flag on Instagram… (PHOTO)

Brielle Zolciak-Biermann has been in the news quite a lot over the past few weeks after getting in a very heated online battle with Nene Leakes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

People will show their true colors, all you have to do is watch and we’ve been watching Brielle’s mom, Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s bad behavior for years now and formed our own opinions.

One of my loyal readers sent over an old photo from Brielle’s instagram that they feel proves that she’s a racist. The apple rarely falls too far from the tree and now that Brielle is of age, we see her too.

The photo above, which shows a friend of Brielle’s proudly standing by a truck bearing the Confederate Flag, was posted to Brielle’s instagram page four years ago and I find it interesting that it’s still there today

[Sidebar: If I were to caption this, it would probably read something like “thumbs up for slavery!” but I digress…]

Brielle, who was around 16 at the time of the post was told by several of her followers that the image was offensive, however Brielle chose to let it stand, which many feel indicates she’s totally onboard with the confederate flag and all it stands for.

The ‘race card’ seems to be a common theme amongst those who are accused of being racist. Brielle’s mom just used the exact same terminology in a recent interview (click HERE if you missed that).

Coincidentally, the then 16-year-old Brielle cosigned the friend who claimed that those who were offended were on some ‘race card’ bullsh*t:

In a last statement of support for her friend with the ‘thumbs up” pose, Brielle shouted him out against the “hatas”…

For the record, Brielle claimed back then that her support of her friend’s confederate flag bearing vehicle had “noting to do with racism”…

Like mother… like daughter. Hopefully someone has schooled Brielle since then, but being that Kim is her mom, it’s doubtful.