Meet The Flockas! Waka Flocka Flame & Tammy Rivera Land Reality Show Spin-off…

NEWSFLASH!! There’s a new reality show spin-off brewing! Waka Flocka Flame and his wife, Tammy Rivera, are next up on the reality show train.

The ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ couple have landed a new show called ‘Meet the Flockas,’ which will also be produced by Mona Scott-Young.

Details below…

Waka recently revealed to tells Bossip that he, his wife and step-daughter Charlie are excited about ‘Meet The Flockas’ and apparently it’s going to be a lot different than LHHATL:

And it ain’t scripted either. It’s not a scripted show. This isn’t something from the network. We control all this. It’s about time that the people see some real reality s**t.

There’s quite a bit of shade in that statement considering that some viewers are still under the impression that the ‘Love & Hip Hop’ franchise is ‘real’… but I digress.

For the record, Waka also shows love for executive producer Mona Scott-Young, who is giving them the opportunity, stating:

Thank God for Mona Scott Young. She definitely deserves some credit. Even to get the opportunity to get on the platform. But it’s up to you how to you to be represented to the world.

Congrats to the happy couple on their new venture!

Will you be tuning in to catch ‘Meet the Flockas’?