Rapper Nelly Arrested on Rape Allegations… (DETAILS)

Cornell Iral Haynes Jr. aka “ Nelly ” is in hot water today after being arrested and charged with rape.

According to several online reports, the popular entertainer was taken into custody after allegedly raped a woman in his tour bus in Washington early this morning (October 7, 2017).

Details below…

According to the NYDailyNews, Nelly is accused of raping an unidentified woman early Saturday morning on his tour bus, which was parked outside of a Walmart in Auburn, Washington.

Police told Washington’s Q13Fox that the “Hot in Herre” rapper was arrested and booked in the SCORE jail in Des Moines for rape in the second degree due to the woman’s claims.

Nelly has just performed at the White River Ampitheatre in Auburn Friday night with country artists Florida Georgia Line.

The woman who reported the rape at around 3:45 a.m., said Nelly and the bus took off from Seattle after the alleged incident and the alleged victim reported the rape after returning from Seattle on the bus with him. Nelly reportedly met the woman in Seattle after the show and brought her back to the bus.

For the record, Nelly’s attorney, Scott Rosenblum, told the Daily News that Nelly is “the victim of a completely fabricated allegation.” He tells the news outlet in a statement:

“Our initial investigation , clearly establishes , this allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness. “I am confident , once this scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated , there will be no charges. Nelly is prepared to address and pursue all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation.”

Coincidentally, Nelly posted the following few hours ago…

What do you think of Nelly’s sticky situation?