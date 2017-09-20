Kandi Burruss of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is featured in the October 2017 issue of Essence Magazine.

Surprisingly, it’s Kandi’s first time covering the mag and in the issue, the entrepreneurial ‘housewife’ shares a few thoughts about fame vs. reality.

The singer, songwriter restaurateur, entrepreneur, reality star and mom explains the art of the hustle and how she’s surviving drama while building a legacy.

I don’t ever want to feel like I’ve made it. When people feel like they’ve made it, they’re on the first step to falling off.

Kandi also speaks about her epic fall out with former RHOA cast member Phaedra Parks, who was reportedly the source behind the outrageous lie of Kandi planning on drugging and raping co-star Porsha Williams.

Kandi explains:

I honestly had a lot of times when I just cried. “There were moments when I wanted to say, ‘You know what? I’m done with this!’ I was vindicated in front of millions, which helped me feel comfortable again.

[Sidebar: I guess Kandi was ‘vindicated’ with the termination of Ms. Parks from the popular reality show… but I digress.]

As you know, Kandi returns to Bravo this fall on not one… but TWO shows.

In addition to being a peach holder on ‘housewives’ (click HERE for the season 10 trailer), she’ll also be appearing alongside her fellow Xscape members on ‘Still Kickin It,’ which documents the group’s reconciliation and their subsequent reunion performances.



VIDEO: Xscape: Still Kickin’ It

What do you think about Kandi’s cover shot?

Will you be tuning in for Xscape’s reality show?