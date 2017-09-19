NEWSFLASH! The Champagne Papi has a ‘thing’ for Mo’ Betta Blues!

Drake pays tribute to Denzel Washington’s character in the iconic film by permanently inking an image on his body.

Details below…

Drake’s personal tattoo artist revealed the star’s latest tatt in the image above with the following caption:

Meanwhile, while Drake’s pays homage to Denzel’s yesteryears, the 62 year old iconic actor is walking around California like this…

Have no fear… the old ‘Denzel’ is still hiding under there somewhere. It’s being reported that his casual new look is for a new movie role.

What do you think of Drake’s new ink?