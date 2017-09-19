RHOA Season 10 Sneak Peek Trailer: Kim & Kenya Clash + Porsha Ostracized… (VIDEO)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is prepping for it’s explosive 10th season and a sneak peek trailer has been released for your consumption.

As previously reported, the season 10 cast consists of Nene Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Sheree Whitfield, Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams, who are all returning and as full-time peach holders.

Kim Zolciak has landed a ‘part-time’ housewife position and if the clip is any indication, she’ll be making the most of her time by zoning in on Kenya.

In the unofficial clip above, we get a glimpse of Kim’s altercation with Kenya at Nene’s white party (click HERE if you missed that).

The clip also confirms my tea about how many of the ladies aren’t dealing with Porsha this season, as evidenced by Kandi’s statement of ‘once I don’t f*ck with you, I don’t f*ck with you.’

As previously reported, Porsha has been forced to film alongside Kim Zolciak this season and the two have been developing an awkward ‘on screen’ bond.

Whatever the case, it seems that season 10 will be quite entertaining (and predictable)… but I’m here for it!

What are your thoughts about the ‘sneak peek’ trailer?