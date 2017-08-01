NEWSFLASH! Sheree Whitfield of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is now a prison wife.

Phaedra wasn’t the only ‘housewife’ with a penchant for inmates, because word on the curb is that Sheree has been holding down her jailhouse boo for years now.

Whitfield and Tyrone Gilliams have a long history outside the confinement of the prison walls but she’s reportedly been standing by his side despite his lengthy prison sentence.

News recently leaked that the divorceè and her boo have now finally sealed the deal and made their relationship official.

Details below…

MTO obtained several photos from the couple’s jailhouse ‘wedding’ and state that the Sheree and Tyrone are now ‘husband and “wifey”.

Sheree Whitfield from the Atlanta Housewives has a new “husband” – and he’s a PRISON INMATE. MTO EXCLUSIVELY learned that Sheree is “married” to Tyrone Gilliams, Jr. He apparently is in jail for fraud. It’s not clear whether the marriage is legal or not, but the two refer to each other as husband and “wifey.” And we have PROOF. Peep the pics.

I wouldn’t normally quote MTO on something like this, but I’ve personally heard about Sheree’s jailhouse visits for quite some time now.

She’s been often spotted visiting her Gilliam, who was at one point housed in an Atlanta area penitentiary and the buzz around town last season when Sheree and her ex-husband Bob pretended to reconcile was that Sheree was already in a committed relationship with “some inmate”.

For the record, Tyrone Gilliams is the same ‘promoter’ that allegedly scammed Sheree and Nene out of appearance fees causing them both to fall out during that epic fight where Nene cited her ‘Trump Checks’



VIDEO: The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 4: Episode 1 – Nene VS Sheree

At the time, Tyrone was a ‘baller’ who helped Sheree fund her Chateau with his ill gotten gains. As you know, the construction of the home came to a complete halt soon afterwards and while most think it’s because Sheree was fired, there’s further evidence that it was actually due to the fact that her money source (i.e. Tyrone) had gotten locked up.

But before you go KNOCKING Sheree, Tyrone isn’t some petty scammer – he was jailed for allegedly concocting a MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR sophisticated Securities Fraud. So he is a successful WHITE COLLAR (alleged) scammer.

Congrats to the happy couple!

What do you think of news of Sheree’s jailhouse wedding?

(Shocked? or Nah?)