‘Girl’s Trip’ Producer Will Packer and cast members Jada Pinkett Smith and Regina Hall strike a pose on the red carpet of a special Atlanta screening of “Girls trip” last night (July 11, 2017).

Several Atlanta celebrities and reality stars showed up for the V.I.P. screening, which was held at the SCADshow theatre.

Photos below…



Jada Pinket-Smith arrives



Regina Hall

Girls Trip is the story of four lifelong friends: successful author Ryan Pierce (Regina Hall), divorced single mom Lisa (Jada Pinkett-Smith), celebrity blogger (Queen Latifah) and the one crazy friend in the group Dina (portrayed by newcomer Tiffany Haddish) who travel to the Essence Festival in New Orleans to rekindle their lost friendship.

The film was directed by Malcolm D. Lee and produced by Will Packer, who coincidentally proposed to his wife during the Essence Festival back in 2013 (click HERE if you missed that).

Will Packer and his wife Heather Hayseltt-Packer pose with Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed. Mayor Reed, who is a huge supporter of Packer, gave a very special introduction to the producer and the cast of the highly anticipated film.

Will Packer and his wife pose with the cast of his Summer blockbuster.

Monyetta Shaw

Catherine Brewton (BMI) came with her obligatory +1, Marlo Hampton (formerly of The Real Housewives of Atlanta)

Gocha, Kaleigh Whitfield, Sheree Whitfield, Tiearra Fuller

Radio personality Big Tigger arrived with his current boo.

Reginae Carter and her mom, Toya Wright strike a pose.

Derek J. channeled his inner Beyonce for his red carpet moment.

Jasmine Burke

Nicci Gilbert decided to give y’all a bit of leg and thighs…

Kawan ‘KP’ Prather

If you’ve ever been the Essence Festival in New Orleans, you’ll get your life from this movie! (Shout out to all the ‘Flossy Posse’s who travel to NOLA every year!)

Girl’s Trip is everything and more and totally captures the experience of the annual 3-day festival. But the film is not just about ‘the Essence,’ it’s about the impact of lifelong friendships, the power of sisterhood and how even though our life experiences change us, we are all still the same goofy group of friends underneath all the baggage.

This film is so many things, but one thing’s for sure… it’s going to be a blockbuster!!

VIDEO: Girl’s Trip Trailer

PHOTOS: Prince Williams/ATLPics