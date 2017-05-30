“Underground,” the popular fictional series dedicated to Harriet Tubman and the Underground railroad will not be returning next season.

Tribune CEO Peter Kern issued a statement earlier today about the series stating:

Despite Underground being a terrific and important series, it no longer fits with our new direction and we have reached the difficult decision not to renew it for a third season. We are tremendously proud of this landmark series that captured the zeitgeist and made an impact on television in a way never before seen on the medium… It is our hope that this remarkable show finds another home and continues its stories of courage, determination and freedom.

The official IG for the show also confirmed the news with the following statement…

And at several members of the cast, including Aldis Hodge (Noah), Jurnee Smollett Bell & Amirah Vann responded the sad news online, stating:

Amirah Vann (who portrayed Ernestine (aka ‘Stine) on the show, posted a video to fans:

VIDEO: Amirah Vann Responds to Underground Cancelation

