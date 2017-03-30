New Look: Usher Raymond Debuts Green Hair + Sends Love to Fellow ‘Naturalistas’… (PHOTOS)

Usher Raymond apparently felt somekindaway about y’all talmbout his man boobs and dad bod the other day (click HERE if you missed that), so now he’s debuting a whole new look.

The aging entertainer was spotted out in about in Atlanta recently rocking a green patch in his nappy afro.

Photos of Usher’s ‘new look’ below…

On a related note, Ursh wants you to know that he loves kinky hair. His… yours and everyone else’s!

In a video posted to his snap a few days ago, Usher cosigns with Tyrese about his preference for ‘natural’ hair.

I like my natural hair… I like your natural hair, baby. Grow it. Females: I appreciate your natural hair. Let me see it. That’s what I’m f-ckin’ wit.

What are your thoughts about Usher’s youthful ‘new look’?