A man proclaiming to a ‘DL Detective’ was reportedly shot by someone he outed on social media.

Markeith Rivers has gained somewhat of a social media following for exposing gay men on the ‘down low’ via hidden videos he then posts online.

Rivers has stated that he has a “calling” to expose ‘down low’ men, (those who purport to be hetero-sexual, but are secretly in relationships with men), to protect innocent woman who are being affected by the covert actions of DL men.

While specific details of the shooting are unknown, there’s been a buzz on social media for a few weeks now that Rivers was robbed and shot in his home state of North Carolina back in December by one of the men he exposed online.

Now Rivers has re-emerged with a statement and says it was definitely one of his conquests who tried to kill him.

Online stories reported that the ‘DL DETECTIVE’ was shot last month and stated, ‘Whoever shot him also robbed him. The person also set Rivers car on fire. Apparently someone posted Rivers address online after a video he posted earlier this week.”

Rivers gained notoriety over the years after he made it his mission to expose a pastor in Charlotte as gay.

He reportedly outed Pastor Henrico White of the Weeping Willow AMA after allegedly trapping him with hidden camera footage.

“Rivers says that he believes it is wrong for White to have sex with him and then get up and preach from the Bible on Sunday,” the report claimed. “To make his point, Rivers made a sex tape and told White that he would release it if he did not step down from his position as pastor.”

Rivers also gained a bit of notoriety last year after he published video of what he says is a married man begging him not to expose him publicly as gay.

Rivers clearly ignored the request, posting the video on social media and gaining tens of thousands of views.

VIDEO: Public Disgrace – Markeith Rivers Forces Married Man to Beg

Markeith Rivers’ Facebook page has several other videos of him meeting in secret with “DL” gay men, often sharing their personal information including their own private Facebook pages.

Rivers has since posted a video in response to rumors about his shooting, with the caption ‘Markeith still lives”…

VIDEO: DL Detective Markieth Rivers Responds to Shooting Rumors

Some have accused Rivers of lying about the incident, since it never hit any news stations, but he posted the following as proof of his injuries…

THEN PEOPLE THINK I WOULD GO AS FAR AS TO LIE AND MAKE UP A STORY TO GET ATTENTION!!!!!…THATS SAD……WHO JOKES ABOUT ALMOST DYING????? BUT EVERYTHING COMES OUT IN 2 WEEKS NO MORE STAPLES…OR BAGS….SO I KNOW YALL WANTED ME DEAD BUT NAWWWWW…..BUT KNOW HE GOING TO DO THE TIME FOR IT!!!! 😤😤😤 WOUNDS HEAL…. IM NOT PARALYZED…I CAN BUY ANOTHER CAR….I CAN BUY ANOTHER PHONE….I CAN BUY ANOTHER COMPUTER….AND GET ANOTHER WALLET FULL OF MONEY BUT THAT TIME HE GOING TO DO U CANT GET BACK…😡😡😡😡 AND THE FUNNY THING THEY STILL GOING TO KNOW HE 🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈……

I don’t know this man and have never heard of him before now, but the story reads like a lifetime movie.