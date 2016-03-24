NEWSFLASH!! Peter Thomas is not happy about how y’all are dissecting his marital issues and he’s not holding his tongue about it.

Earlier today, I did a post about Cynthia Bailey‘s comments about her marital issues (click HERE if you missed that).

Well… as soon as I pressed ‘send,’ I got a call from Thomas and he gave me an earful about how he feels about the sticky situation regarding his marriage, including Porsha Williams’ reunion show accusations. He also clarified what’s really going on between he and his wife right now.

[FLASHBACK: One on One w/Peter Thomas (Part 1) (Part 2)]

The Real ‘Househusband’ and I hopped on Facetime this afternoon to discuss it all and with his permission, I recorded the session.

For the record, this was totally impromptu… Peter was in his car and I was sitting at my desk with my workout clothes on, but he wanted to get his feelings out to ‘the world’ and since I’m such a good person, I’m here to help.

Details + video below…

Peter Thomas wants you to know several things, but the first of which is that he LOVES his wife, Cynthia Bailey and he’s pissed off that Porsha Williams has the NERVE to speak on anything related to his marriage or anyone elses.



VIDEO: Facetime w/Peter Thomas (Part 1)

As for why Porsha would claim that he’s been cheating with 19 year olds, Peter states:

I don’t know where that comes from! At the reunion, I told her I’d pay her $10,000 if she’d produce a list of all the women that I’ve slept with. Because I’d like to know who they also. Since I’ve been married to my wife, I haven’t cheated on my wife with anyone. I happen to be old fashioned and actually am in love with my wife.





VIDEO: Facetime w/Peter Thomas (Part 2)

As I’ve often stated, living your ‘real life’ in front of reality show cameras is a recipe for disaster and Thomas agrees. He states that doing the housewives is like ‘living in a fishbowl’ and he also revealed that he’s NOT going to do it any more… it’s just too much for him.

Those shows are created to destroy marriage, not to empower marriage… so I’m choosing to bow out. That’s my choice. This season was so beautiful to me the way it ended…. and I don’t want to f*ck that up.

Peter is definitely NOT happy about the way his ‘real life’ has been portrayed on the show and he seems genuinely concerned with the future of his relationship. As for what’s next with he and Cynthia, I think they’ve proven they have what it takes to make their relationship work, but being ‘fodder’ for the masses has got to take it’s toll!

Will Peter and Cynthia’s relationship survive this latest wave of drama? Only time will tell.

What did you think of Peter’s candid FaceTime interview?