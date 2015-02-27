It was just a few weeks ago that Jay Jenkins aka Young Jeezy publicly revealed that he had an infant daughter (click HERE if you missed that) and recently, he threw an extravagant birthday bash for his baby girl’s first birthday (February 22, 2015).

Photographer Thaddeus McAdams of Exclusive Access exclusively shot the event, which was held at Le Fais do-do in Atlanta and attended by several of Jeezy’s celebrity friends.

Sunday afternoon in Atlanta Jeezy held a royal birthday affair. Celebrating the 1st Birthday of his little princess Amra Nor. Taking a page out of the classic Coming to America the walked in on rose petals to the sound of drums and tribal dancers. Aside from the dancing the kids we’re treated to face painting as well as arts and crafts

Guests included Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed and his daughter, Christopher ‘Ludacris’ Bridges and his two daughters, TV Exec. Ryan Glover and his son, and Real ‘Housewife’ Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker.

Photos below…

Jeezy and little Amra poses with Ryan Glover and his son and Mayor Kasim Reed & his daughter.

Jeezy & Luda strike a pose…





Jeezy poses with Kandi & Todd

The ambiance…

Jeezy’s princess 🙂

Amra’s mother is rumored to be the young lady who was on on Jeezy’s arm during the Mayor’s masked ball back in December (click HERE if you missed those photos). Not sure why she’s not included in any of the pics, but then again… many of the other wives/baby mama’s weren’t included in the shots either *shrug*.

Whatever the case, little Amra’s adorable and I wish them all the best.

Happy 1st Birthday Amra Nor!

Photos: Thaddeus McAdams (ExclusiveAccess)