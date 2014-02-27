Another day another rapper faces a multi-milion judgment!

This time it’s Atlanta-based Shawntae Harris aka Da Brat who appeared in an Atlanta court earlier today (February 27, 2014).

[FLASHBACK: DaBrat Faces Civil Lawsuit for 2007 Bottle Attack!]

Brat may be having the worse week ever after finding out that the jury ruled against her in a lawsuit stemming from a 2007 nightclub attack.

Now the rapper ‘has to give it to’ the victim of the bottle attack in the tune of MILLION of dollars!

Details below…

According to TMZ:

Da Brat is gonna pay twice for violently bottling a former NFL cheerleader inside a nightclub back in 2007 — after serving more than 3 years in prison for the crime … the rapper now has to pay the victim $3.7 MILLION. [FLASHBACK: Mugshot Mania: DaBrat Jailed for Assault… ] Shayla Stevens — who used to cheer for the Atlanta Falcons — sued Da Brat in 2009, while the rapper was serving her prison sentence after pleading guilty to aggravated assault. The civil trial hit a stumbling block Wednesday when a juror in the case admitted he wasn’t a U.S. citizen — but the new jury quickly reached a verdict today. The jury found Da Brat — real name Shawntae Harris — responsible for causing Stevens’ permanent facial scarring, neurological impairment, and severe mental pain.

But wait there’s more! $3.7 million was clearly not enough for the victim’s pain & suffering…

Da Brat is not catching any breaks today. After the initial $3.7 million judgement was handed down, TMZ reports that the jury added an additional $2.7 million on as added punishment. The rapper now has to find a way to pay the victim $6.4 million, which covers her losses in wages and future earnings.

$6.4 Million is a whole lotta unrecorded albums!!

What do you think of the multi-million dollar verdict against DaBrat?

Was justice served?

Court Photos: Dennis Byron (Hip Hop Enquirer)

In case you missed it:

Jermaine Dupri’s Ex-Business Partner Seeks Millions in New Lawsuit!