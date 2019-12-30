Rep. John Lewis Reveals He’s Fighting Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer

Rep. John Lewis of Georgia’s 5th Congressional District, fought alongside Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. for many years for the rights of African Americans during the segregation era but he’s now gearing up for the fight of his life.

The civil rights legend announced yesterday (December 29, 2019) that he was recently diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer. In a statement released to the public, Lewis revealed that he plans to undergo treatment and will continue to serve the people.

The veteran Democrat congressman from Georgia has fought many struggles in his lifetime. Yet, he said, “I have never faced a fight quite like the one I have now,” announcing Sunday in Washington that the cancer was detected earlier this month and confirmed in a diagnosis.

I have been in some kind of fight – for freedom, equality, basic human rights – for nearly my entire life. I have never faced a fight quite like the one I have now. This month in a routine medical visit, and subsequent tests, doctors discovered Stage IV pancreatic cancer. This diagnosis has been reconfirmed. While I am clear-eyed about the prognosis, doctors have told me that recent medical advances have made this type of cancer treatable in many cases, that treatment options are no longer as debilitating as they once were, and that I have a fighting chance.

Lewis continues, adding that he will fight this battle the same way he has fought for civil rights. The youngest and last survivor of the Big Six civil rights activists, a group once led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Lewis made clear that he has no plans to step aside from power while he undergoes treatment.

So I have decided to do what I know to do and do what I have always done: I am going to fight it and keep fighting for the Beloved Community. We still have many bridges to cross. To my constituents: being your representative in Congress is the honor of a lifetime. I will return to Washington in coming days to continue our work and begin my treatment plan, which will occur over the next several weeks. I may miss a few votes during this period, but with God’s grace I will be back on the front lines soon. Please keep me in your prayers as I begin this journey.

