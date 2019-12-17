Thieves Score $70K in Jewelry From Boosie’s Bentley… (PHOTOS)

‘Tis the season for burglary and break-ins as thieves are racking up for the holidays.

Just a few months ago, Tameka “Tiny” Harris got robbed of almost a million dollars of jewelry she left in her Lamborghini (click HERE if you missed that) and now Boosie Badazz is experiencing the same pain on a much smaller scale.

Pricey luxury cars are always a target and rapper Lil Boosie’s white Bentley was recently struck by thieves who landed a gold mine after he left at least $70,000 in jewelry in his parked car while he dined at Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen.

Details below…

TMZ reports that someone broke into Boosie Badazz’ ride yesterday (12/16/19) and made off with several pricey rings and a $50,000 necklace.

While the rapper was grabbing a bite to eat at a Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen outside Atlanta, the perps smashed the rear passenger side window of his Bentley SUV … according to police. A man named Brian Wilcott reported the break-in, saying he saw a younger-looking black male by the car reaching into it. Wilcott — better known as rapper B-Will — works with Boosie and told cops he gave chase, but a suspect jumped into a waiting car and fled.

According to the police report, at least 3 pieces jewelry were stolen: a “super bowl style” diamond ring valued at $10k, a large rose gold one with the diamond letters “BOSSMAN” valued at $10k, and a rose gold Cuban link chain with diamonds valued at $50k.

B-Will told cops the jewelry is his, but it’s actually Boosie who has a huge “BOSSMAN” ring, which he was spotted rocking as he attended a game State Farm arena in Atlanta, as evidenced by several photos he posted on Instagram.







Whatever the case, cops are hot on the trail of the alleged thieves as investigators have reviewed surveillance footage from the restaurant, which shows 2 black males dressed in black messing with Boosie’s Bentley, which set off the alarm.

The report says the 2 men drove away, but quickly returned to the vehicle, then sped off for good, at which point B-Will is seen running after them.

No arrests have been made so far, however authorities have several photos of the alleged getaway car, a black sedan.

I hope Boosie’s insurance is paid up. That $70,000 reimbursement t check will surely come in handy for the new year.