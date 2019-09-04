Bad boys, bad boys, watcha gonna doooo?!?

“Bad Boys” Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back for the third and final installment of the buddy cop movie series.

Cops Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett are still in Miami, trying to create a legacy “one last time.” In the just released first look trailer of the Bad Boys franchise, Will and Martin are back together again 16 years later!

Check out the first official trailer with Will Smith & Martin Lawrence in “Bad Boys For Life” below…







Marcus Burnett (Lawrence) is now a police inspector and Mike Lowery (Smith) is in a midlife crisis. They unite again when an Albanian mercenary, whose brother they killed, promises them an important bonus.

The action pack flick doesn’t hit theaters until January 20th, 2020, and while that seems like forever, Will’s got a solution as he posted on IG recentlu:

WOOOOSAAAHH, Y’all!

Calm Down… January is right around the corner. 🙂 @badboys

What are your thoughts about the “Bad Boys 3” aka “Bad Boys for Life” trailer?