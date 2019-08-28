Rapper Clifford “T.I” Harris is known for his “Us or Else” mentality when it comes to racial issues but apparently that doesn’t apply to White women who feel dark skinned Black men look like gorillas.

The popular entertainer hit the ‘gram recently to express his thoughts about KOCO-TV’s morning anchor, Alex Housden, who issued a tearful apology for comparing her Black co-anchor, Jason Hackett, to a gorilla during a broadcast on Thursday. KOCO-TV is located in Oklahoma City.

Details below…

A white Oklahoma news reporter is apologizing after she said her Black co-anchor looked like a gorilla.?Housden uttered the racist comment while the two delivered a story about a gorilla at the Oklahoma City Zoo, ending the segment with the comment: “Kind of looks like you,” directed at Hackett.

Housden acknowledged that her comments were hurtful and damaging, stating: “I hurt people. I want you to know I understand how much I hurt you out there and how much I hurt you,” she said with tears falling from her eyes.

Hackett accepted the apology and explained that he wanted to use Housden’s inappropriate behavior as a teachable moment to viewers.

“The lesson here is that words matter,” he said, sitting beside Housden. “We have to understand the stereotypes, we have to understand each other’s backgrounds and the words that hurt, the words that cut deep.”







Meanwhile, rapper T.I. hit the comments section of BallerAlert on Instagram to share his thoughts on the matter:

Tip’s commentary was especially shocking considering his stance on Gucci’s red lipped monkey shirt. If you recall, the rapper/actor publicly called for a 3 month boycott of the fashion brand for it’s lack of sensitivity.

Perhaps blond White women are excluded from T.I.’s outrage.