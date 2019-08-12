EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Andrew Caldwell Speaks Out After Recent Arrest… (VIDEO)

NEWSFLASH!!! Andrew Caldwell is a free man… for now.

The viral internet star, best known as “Mr. DeliverT” after being delivered from his sexual attracted to men, was recently released from a St. Louis jail after a brief stint (click HERE if you missed that).

The internet went crazy about the circumstances surrounding Caldwell’s arrest and recently he called me to exclusively provide details of the bizarre incident in his own words.

Details + video below…

Caldwell hit me up shortly after his release on Friday to express his shock and awe about his mugshot going viral.

During our conversation, the social media star claims that he was followed by a man he didn’t know who subsequently attacked him when he stopped his car to confront him. During the altercation, Caldwell says he bust the windows out of the man’s car after the man tried to attack him with a pipe.

The incident occurred outside of a hospital, where security broke it up and called authorities.

Caldwell initially claimed the man tried to rob him and punched him in the face but during our conversation, the viral star claims the man tried to damage his vehicle in retaliation for Caldwell busting the windows out of his car.

Andrew was released from jail after the incident and claims that all of the charges against him have been dropped.

He also says that he plans to pursue charges against the “unknown” man who attacked him and also wants a restraining order.

It’s a whole lot.

Needless to say, there are quite a few holes in his story and Caldwell has been dubbed “Andrew Smollett” or Jussie Caldwell” on line… seemingly because of his far fetched tall tales.

Whatever the case, Caldwell insists that he was the victim in the situation says that he’s not a jailbird. He also says that “Jesus dropped the charges”…

I don’t know what to believe… but it’s an entertaining story nonetheless.

What are your thoughts about Andrew Caldwell’s explanation?

Believe him? or Nah?