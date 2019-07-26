NEWSFLASH!!! Growing up Hip-Hop franchise has expanded and included a whole new cast of characters.

Growing Up Hip-Hop: New York City and WEtv are sparking up more drama and this time it’s in the city that started the genre!

The new series follows a tight-knit group of Big Apple ballers who grew up under the guidance of hip-hop royalty: Ja Rule, Irv Gotti, Fat Joe, Charli Baltimore, and Kid Capri.

Check out a sneak peek teaser below…

From broken relationships and love triangles to arrests, sibling rivalries and the infamous Fyre Festival; each hour-long episode of WE tv’s “Growing Up Hip Hop: New York” will be a non-stop, drama-packed ride. Premiering Thursday, August 29 at 9:00pm ET/PT, the newest series in WE tv’s hit franchise will follow these New York natives as they navigate their complicated love lives and hustle hard to become more than just the sons and daughters of their famous parents. The well-off and well-connected cast includes rap star Ja Rule and children Jeff Bruce Atkins Jr. and Brittney Atkins; Murder Inc. mogul Irv Gotti and children, Angie Pearson and Jonathan “JJ” Wilson Lorenzo; Fat Joe with son Ryan Cartagena; famed rapper Charli Baltimore and daughter DJ Siaani; Young Dirty Bastard, son of the late Old Dirty Bastard; Flavor Flav and his children Da’Zyna, Quan and Will; JoJo Simmons, son of legendary rap pioneer Rev. Run; rapper and actress Lil’ Mama and her brother Arnstar; rapper and producer Kid Capri with daughter Vina Love and renowned industry manager Madina Milana.

Will you be tuned in to the latest installment of the Growing Up Hip-Hop Franchise?

Via Press Release: