Another day, another Empire actor arrested in Chicago.

Bryshere Yazuan Gray aka Yazz the Greatest aka Hakeem Lyon posed for the mugshot above after being arrested in Chicago.

Gray, best known for his role as Jussie Smollett’s little brother on “Empire” was busted for several traffic offenses after being pulled over in his Rolls-Royce.

Details below…

According to TMZ, Bryshere Gray was in Chicago last Thursday rolling around in his 2014 Rolls-Royce when he was pulled over for a registration issue.

The tags reportedly didn’t match the car. It was then determined that Gray also was driving the expensive whip without a driver’s license or insurance.

The actor was booked on a misdemeanor — registration that was not authorized on the vehicle — and released. He was also cited for not have a license or insurance.

This is the latest woe of “Empire.” As you know, Jussie Smollett, who portrays Jamal Lyon on the show, was arrested and charged with lying to cops over what they say was a fake attack. The prosecutor later dropped the case.

Empire’s creator Lee Daniels shared his embarrassment over the hate crime case involving Jussie Smollett just last week (click HERE if you missed that).

“Empire” is now in its last season. Fox canceled both Empire and Star after all of the hate crime hoax drama and co-creator Lee Daniels reportedly blames it on Jussie.

What are your thoughts about Bryshere Gray’s brush with the law?