Over the past few weeks there have been several reported incidents of violence crimes targeting American’s visiting the Dominica Republic.

The US State department has even issued a travel warning after several suspicious deaths.

More shocking stories are surfacing daily and most recently, a traveler barely made it out alive this past weekend, after encountering a strange man in her hotel room.

Elda Shepherd was enjoying sun and fun while vacationing at the Breathless resort in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic when she had an unexpected night of drama.

Shepherd had returned to her room after partying and decided to take a dip in the hot tub located in her suite. Shepherd says contacted the front desk to get assistance with the hot tub and the maintenance man was sent up to fix it.

Later that evening, she says the same man returned while she was sleeping and used his key to enter her room. She was awakened by a tap on the shoulder as the the man, who apparently didn’t speak English, used his phone to inquire, “Why are you alone, you don’t want company?”

Shepherd says she jumped up and fought the man stating:

“One of us has to die, and I’m going home to my kids!”

This story follows after recent travel news on the deaths of at least 3 people who were vacationing in the Dominican Republic.

Shepherd says she had a hard time reporting the incident, as hotel staff apparently tried to keep it under wraps.

The hotel reportedly tried to offer Shepherd $2,000 and begged her to stop sharing the story on social media but she declined their offer.

Friends and family encouraged her to stay safe while on foreign soil as the police and hotel seemed to be in cahoots. Shepherds friends and family on social media encouraged her to contact the U.S. Embassy, who ended up sending someone to escort her to authorities.

Fortunately, Shepherd stayed online and shared her plight with social media. She explains her entire ordeal in the video below…

Shepherd finally made it back to the states June 7th and offered the following warning to travelers:

