If you were expecting there to be a peaceful resolution between Wendy Williams and her soon to-be ex-husband Kevin Hunter… think again.

The talk show host, who has suffered severe embarrassment from her husband’s alleged infidelities, filed for divorce last month, shortly after the birth of Hunter’s illegitimate love child (click HERE if you missed that).

Well now Hunter has filed a response and he’s reportedly seeking alimony and child support to end their marriage.

Details below…

According to TMZ, Williams’ estranged husband, Kevin Hunter, is hoping to pocket a “boatload of money from her” for his support after the marital breakup.

Kevin Hunter filed his response to Wendy’s divorce petition, and according to the docs, obtained by TMZ, he wants her to pay him spousal support and also child support for their kid, Kevin Jr. Junior is 18 now, and will turn 19 in August. Wendy’s ex also wants her to foot the bill for their son’s college expenses.

As previously reported, Wendy filed for divorce last month in New Jersey, where the couple used to live together.

The long-expected move came just weeks after Kevin’s alleged mistress gave birth, and he’s believed to be the father.

Shortly after the news hit the media, Kevin was booted from his position as executive producer of The Wendy Show.

Fans have also noticed a major change in Williams’ mood since she dropped the toxic energy.

A picture circulating on social media, shows Williams posing seductively with her glam squad and she looks better than ever.

What are your thoughts about Wendy’s husband seeking a cashout from the marriage?