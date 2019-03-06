OPEN POST: Diddy Admits He “Played Himself” For Never Marrying Kim Porter… (VIDEO)

Sean “Diddy” Combs is still mourning the death of the love of his life.

Diddy, 49, payed homage to Kim Porter in a Instagram post earlier this week, sharing an image of a loving moment between he and his ex, and expressing regret that he never married her.

[Disclaimer: This is an open post. This post will not be censored or moderated. Disqus may automatically moderate certain words considered offensive. There are no rules in ‘Open Posts’ so enter at your own risk.]

Combs posted an old photo of himself cuddling with Porter on a sofa, captioning the image “SMH” (“shaking my head”) with a broken heart emoji.

The touching image drew lots of condolences and prayers, and also a bit of criticism as many berated the confirmed bachelor on never marrying Porter, the mother of 3 of his 4 children.

Diddy soon dropped into the comments to express his regrets.

Popular social media personality and ‘self-love expert’ Derrick Jaxn says Diddy’s regret should be a teachable moment for some men.

What are your thoughts about Diddy’s regrets?