Welp… it’s official.

Jussie Smollett has now been classified as a “suspect” and not the victim he claimed to be.

After over 2 weeks of investigations, Chicago Police just issued a notice that Smollett’s status has officially changed.

Details below…

Chicago Police communications Officer Anthony Guglielmi, just updated the public with the following statement:

Jussie Smollett is now officially classified as a suspect in a criminal investigation by #ChicagoPolice for filing a false police report (Class 4 felony). Detectives are currently presenting evidence before a Cook County Grand Jury.

Case Update: Jussie Smollett is now officially classified as a suspect in a criminal investigation by #ChicagoPolice for filing a false police report (Class 4 felony). Detectives are currently presenting evidence before a Cook County Grand Jury. pic.twitter.com/FhDcbBKsuU — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 20, 2019



The move comes a little over 3 weeks after the EMPIRE actor told police he was attacked by two men who threw a bleach like chemical on him, yelled anti-gay slurs and put a noose around his neck.

[FLASHBACK: Jussie Smollett Case Takes A Turn, Nigerian Brothers Claim He Orchestrated Attack… ]

Jussie’s financial records have since been subpoenaed and authorities are seeking to talk to other persons involved including the person who called to report the “crime”.

While we are not in a position to confirm, deny or comment on the validity of what's been unofficially released, there are some developments in this investigation and detectives have some follow-ups to complete which include speaking to the individual who reported the incident. pic.twitter.com/b9GgXbSUt9 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 17, 2019

Meanwhile, cops still want to re-interview Smollett, who has yet to comply with their request.

UPDATE: TMZ reports that the Grand Jury has issued an indictment.

Jussie Smollett has just been indicted for a felony … filing a false police report, and the stakes are 3 years in prison. A Cook County Grand Jury handed down the indictment late Wednesday, after grand jurors heard testimonies and evaluated evidence.

Jussie’s attorneys, Todd Pugh and Victor Henderson, have also released the following statement:

Like any other citizen, Mr. Smollett enjoys the presumption of innocence, particularly when there has been an investigation like this one where information, both true and false, has been repeatedly leaked. Given these circumstances, we intend to conduct a thorough investigation and to mount and aggressive defense.