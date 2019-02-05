Deportation is NO JOKE! Demi Lovato Deactivates Twitter After 21 Savage Backlash…

Demi Lovato apparently thinks deportation is a joking matter but she soon found out many weren’t laughing.

The singer tweeted (and deleted) a comment making light of rapper 21 Savage’s current immigration issues and soon deactivated her twitter account after she was dragged unmercifully for her tasteless humor.

Details below…

21 Savage became a trending topic during Super Bowl Sunday after he was arrested in Atlanta early by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

As previously reported, Savage is accused of being a UK citizen who entered the United States legally when he was a minor in July 2005, but he allegedly failed to leave under the terms of his nonimmigrant visa.

In the tweet that started all the backlash, Lovato seemed to find it funny that there were memes circulating about 21 Savage being departed.

Rapper Lil Boosie was one of the first to strike back publicly, stating:

Other’s followed suit by attacking Lovato’s previous battles with drug addiction. It apparently struck a nerve and she responded by calling it a low blow.

Lovato soon turned into the ‘JOKE’ as many felt she was being insensitive to a fellow entertainer’s plight.

Wale soon clapped back at Lovato’s inappropriate dig at 21 Savage with the following response:

Demi responded in kind… admitting that she was shocked over the backlash and attempted to explain her position.

Demi’s responses fell on deaf ears as the internet continued to drag her so unmercifully, that she soon deactivated her Twitter account.