The ‘Watch What Happens LIVE’ host, 50, welcomed his first child via surrogate on Monday, Feb. 4 at 6:35 p.m. PT and he shared the good news online with special announcement.

Details below…

Introducing Benjamin Allen Cohen. The tiny tot weighs 9 lbs., 2 ounces, and measures 20 inches long.

To celebrate the good news, Cohen shared the black and white photo above of himself holding his son to Instagram, stating:

WOW! This is my son,

Benjamin Allen Cohen. He is

9 lbs 2 ounces !!

20 inches !! Born at 6:35 pm, PT

He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen. I’m in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I’m a dad. Wow. ♥️🌈

Nene Leakes was one of the first to respond as she re-shared the post, stating:

I’m shaking! The tears and joy i feel for you right now! I just can’t believe this…ANDY U ARE A DAD😮 @bravoandy congratulations

Cynthia Bailey shared those sentiments with a congratulatory post as well.

Congratulations @bravoandy🎉

I am so happy & excited for you! Blessings to you & your beautiful bundle of joy🎉

Andy was treated to an epic baby shower about 2 weeks ago, which is still the talk of social media! (click HERE if you missed that). Just about every housewife past and present came out to celebrate his entry into parent hood.

Congrats to the new dad!!!

What are your thoughts about Andy’s new arrival?