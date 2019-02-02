What’s better than one fashionista??? TWO!!!

Marlo Hampton and Tanya Sams were serving LOOKS during one of the weekend Super Bowl festivities in Atlanta.

All eyes were on the two fashionable super friends as they rocked labels from head to toe and stunned onlookers with their fabulous designer wares.

Photos below…

Marlo was serving GUCCI down to the socks.

Tanya dared to bare a lil underboob while her longtime finaceè was low key in Chanel.

Omari Hardwick (Power) & Marlo Hampton share a moment on the red carpet.

Marlo and her fashionable friends.

Hmmm… I think Marlo and Tannnya would make an interesting alliance on the popular reality show.

What are your thoughts about the fashionable #RHOA friends linking up?

PHOTOS: Instagram