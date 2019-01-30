It’s official! Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett are reuniting for a third installment of the ‘Bad Boy’s movie called ‘Bad Boys for Life’!

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have both excitedly shared the news online and have been offering fans a few FIRST LOOK teasers of the new sequel.

Check them out below…

Smith and Lawrence began production on the film January 14, 2019, and Smith shared the image above stating:

We watched @BadBoys 1 & 2 together over the weekend. It’s about to be KRAZY!

Another teaser posted on January 23, 2018 included the iconic Ying Yang Twins song, and showed Smith and Martin mouthing altered words to the ‘Whisper’ song, stating ‘Wait til you see Bad Boys… For Life’.

Smith’s most recent teaser posted earlier today, with both he and Lawrence presumably on set in preparing for action…

Several stars have confirmed their involvement in the sequel including Romeo Miller and DJ Khaled.

Gabrielle Union teased back in November that she was awaiting a phone call to reprise her role as Marcus Lowrey’s younger sister, but there has been no confirmation of her involvement at this time.

The movie’s tentative release date is January 17, 2020