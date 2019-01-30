Chicago authorities have released a community alert that includes screengrab from surveillance video that they feel may be “persons of interst” in the recent Jussie Smollett attack.

As previously reported, Smollett was an victim of an alleged racial and homophobic attack where two masked men assaulted him on the streets of Chicago in the wee hours of the morning on January 29, 2019.

Chicago PD’s spokesperson, issued the following community alert regarding the matter:

The two people in the image were seen walking on New Street near the intersection with E. Illinois Street between 1:30 AM and 1:45 AM. They’re about a block from the 24 hour Subway restaurant that Smollett had visited Tuesday morning.

The alleged attack occurred sometime after that (around 2am) and cops were called around 2:45.

Detectives say they have scoured camera footage in the area and, to this point, have yet to find footage of the alleged attack or Jussie’s assailants.

