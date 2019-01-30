NEWSFLASH!!! I just received word that Jasmine Eiland, the woman who was allegedly assaulted in the middle of an Atlanta nightclub, is finally getting closer to justice.

[FLASHBACK: Atlanta Authorities Investigating Nightclub Assault Captured LIVE on Facebook…]

Earlier this week, the attorney for Dominique M. Williams, the man who was seen on the video, hit the net to plead her client’s case (click HERE if you missed that).

Well… it seems that she’ll be using those same words in front of judge real soon now that her client has been arrested.

Mugshot + details below…

According to Fulton County case records, Dominique M. Williams was arrested yesterday on a felony charge of Aggravated Sodomy for the sexual assault on Jasmine Eiland. Eiland captured the incident as she streamed LIVE while celebrating her birthday at Opera night club in Atlanta on January 19th.

Dominique is currently being held in Fulton County jail awaiting bond.

Georgia code states that Aggravated Sodomy means sodomy conducted with force or against the will of another person and which results in serious bodily injury to the victim in addition to the mental injury and emotional distress.

A person convicted of aggravated sodomy shall be punished by a life term in prison or by a split sentence that is no less than 25 years and no exceeding life in prison, followed by probation for life. They will be guilty of a felony.

In addition to prison or a fine, a defendant convicted of aggravated sodomy in Georgia is required to register as a sex offender.

Chris Stewart, Eiland’s attorney, says he will release a public statement regarding Williams’ arrest tomorrow.

What do you think of these new developments in the controversial case?