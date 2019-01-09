‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Documentary Sparks Criminal Investigation in Georgia…

Details below…
According to TMZ, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office has officially opened up an investigation focusing on R. Kelly due to the severe allegations made against the singer in lifetime’s documentary.
We’re told the probe was launched over the past few days as a direct result of what ‘Surviving’ depicted.
[Watch: Surviving R. Kelly… RECAP + FULL VIDEOS: (Parts 1&2), (Parts 3 &4)]
In the final 2 parts of the documentary it was alleged that Kelly has been holding several women against their will.
Surviving R. Kelly (Part 5)
Meanwhile, the attorney for Joycelyn Savage’s family was contacted by Chief Investigator Cynthia Nwokocha and the family has been fully cooperating in the investigation.