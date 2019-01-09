‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Documentary Sparks Criminal Investigation in Georgia…

R. Kelly is being criminally investigated in Georgia — and it’s all because of Lifetime’s docuseries, Surviving R. Kelly.

According to TMZ, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office has officially opened up an investigation focusing on R. Kelly due to the severe allegations made against the singer in lifetime’s documentary.

We’re told the probe was launched over the past few days as a direct result of what ‘Surviving’ depicted.

In the final 2 parts of the documentary it was alleged that Kelly has been holding several women against their will.

TMZ also reports that investigators have been reaching out to several survivors featured in the TV project. In fact, the outlet confirmed investigators reached out to Asante McGee, one of the women who allegedly escaped R. Kelly’s home.

Meanwhile, the attorney for Joycelyn Savage’s family was contacted by Chief Investigator Cynthia Nwokocha and the family has been fully cooperating in the investigation.

Will Fulton County District Attorneys finally nail the ‘pied piper’?