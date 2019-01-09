Kandi Burruss is in the hot seat this week as she’s being accused of orchestrating a physical confrontation between Porsha Williams and a woman who used to date Williams’ soon to be husband.

The incident, which reportedly occurred during Todd Tucker’s 45th birthday party, was discussed during episode 10 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Porsha is adamant that it was a set up intended to get her into a brawl, while Kandi is feigning innocence. Nevertheless, the two have officially bumped heads and each are accusing the other of being unreasonable.

Videos below…

In the video below, Porsha and Kandi share their thoughts on the ‘Jerseys & Jordans’ party fiasco. Porsha seems to feel that Kandi allows her ‘Kandi Koated Clique’ to do her dirty work, while Kandi seems to feel that she had nothing to do with Porsha choosing to confront Dennis’ ex.

Not only does Porsha’s former ‘friend’/assistant now work for Kandi, but there’s been a lot of bad blood between Williams and Kandi’s manager Don Juan over the years. Porsha feels that since Kandi is the “boss,” her attitude dictates the actions of her employees.

Kandi seems to be of the mindset that Porsha was at fault and she had nothing to do with the situation because she was too busy trying to make sure her husband had a good time.

Nevertheless, Kandi admits that she never reached out to Porsha after the incident and while she wasn’t there, she’s believing the story that’s being told by her employees over Porsha.

The other ‘wives’ chime in on the Kandi/Porsha incident below…

Who do you feel is at fault?

Porsha? or Kandi?