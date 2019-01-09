Michael Render aka Killer Mike has landed a Netflix series!

In a new six-episode Netflix original series, the Grammy award-winning rapper and activist sets out to confront important social issues and misconceptions that impact the black community.

A different social experiment will be conducted in each episode. Killer Mike puts forward powerful, controversial ideas to help reshape perception in America with social experiments that include only spending money in the black community for three days, helping the Crips cash in on its personal brand by launching a line of soda, rethinking public school’s approach to education, and more.

Check out the sneak peek trailer for ‘Trigger Warning’ below…

Killer Mike explains his take on the new series stating:

“‘Trigger Warning’ is about examining cultural taboos and giving viewers the space to examine the ‘what ifs’ and ‘why nots’ that limit how some people move and operate in the world. In six episodes, we explore the human condition using nontraditional approaches. Not everyone will agree with my methods (and some of what we’re putting out is fucking crazy), but this show is about embracing your freedom to challenge societal expectations and conformity. This show is if an anarchist determined the status quo.

I’ve always felt that Killer Mike had a gift and that one day he would be the voice of our generation. There’s no doubt that this new series will spark some interesting conversations.

“Trigger Warning with Killer Mike,” a Netflix Original Series Launching Globally on January 18.

