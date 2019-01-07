Several celebs have hit the net in response to ‘Surviving R. Kelly,‘ which aired on Lifetime.

The6-part R. Kelly documentary has sparked fresh outrage over the decades old allegations of the singer’s penchant for underage girls and recent allegations of physical and mental abuse.

Jada Pinkett-Smith, Chance The Rapper, Omarion & Tank are just a few who have spoken publicly and expressed their outrage.

Details below…

Jada Pinkett-Smith offered a somewhat balanced view of the situation, refusing to place blame on one person, stating:

Tank was a bit more straightforward in his response, posting an image of R. Kelly’s name with a red line drawn through it. A clear indication that he’s onboard with banning the ‘pied piper’

Meanwhile, B2K lead singer Omarion hit the net to announce that the group will be retiring songs written by R. Kelly… AFTER their upcoming Millennium Tour.

R. Kelly wrote Bump Bump Bump, Girlfriend and What a Girl Wants for B2K.

Interesting that Omarion would speak out against R. Kelly and not B2K’s manager Chris Stokes, who faced similar allegations from Omarion’s own band mate.

But I digress.

On a related note, singer Erykah Badu has decided that silence is golden when it comes to R. Kelly.

What are your thoughts about these celebrity responses?