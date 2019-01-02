Single Again! Toni Braxton & Birdman Break Up For The New Year…

Welp… it appears that there will some fresh starts in the year 2019 as at least one high profile has called it quits.

Singer Toni Braxton shocked fans back in 2017 when she first confirmed rumors that she and Cash Money CEO Bryan ‘Birdman’ Williams were an item (click HERE if you missed that).

After reportedly setting a deadline for a 2019 wedding, it seems Braxton & Birdman have decided to part ways.

Just this past November Braxton shared with talk show host Wendy Williams that she and Birdman were engaged and that he had given her a deadline of New Year’s Eve to jump the broom.

Welp… the deadline has passed and both are now on social media hinting that the relationship is OVER.

Braxton totally purged her Instagram account leaving only a single post with a cryptic message about starting a new chapter:

Birdman was a little more blunt in his announcement…

What are your thoughts about Birdman & Toni’s social media posts?