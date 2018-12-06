Good Deeds! Tyler Perry Pays Off Over $434,000 in Christmas Lay-Aways at Atlanta Area Walmarts… (VIDEO)

NEWSFLASH!!! If you have any items on layaway at the Walmart in East Point or Douglasville, Georgia media mogul Tyler Perry may have taken care of the bill.

Details below…

The holiday spirit hit Perry earlier today as the prolific filmmaker hit a few Atlanta area Walmarts early this morning to pay off about $434,000 in pending lay-aways.

Perry says he intended to be anonymous but that didn’t work, so he hit the ‘gram a few hours ago with the following message:

Any items that were on layaway prior to 9:30am this morning (12/6/18) at the Walmart locations on 844 Cleveland Avenue in East Point and 7001 Concourse Parkway in Douglasville, are now free to pick up.

Customers only have to pay one cent to pick up the items as Perry paid for each and every debt.

“I know it’s hard times, everyone’s struggling and I’m just really, really grateful to be able to be in a position to this,” Perry said in the video. “So, God bless you, go get your stuff and merry Christmas.”

Salute to Tyler Perry on being so consistent in his good deeds! He is such a blessing to so many people.