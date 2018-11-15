Kim Porter, Diddy’s Ex and Mother of 4, Found Dead at 47…

Very sad news as Kim Porter, the mother of three of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ 5 children was reportedly found dead at her Los Angeles home earlier today (November 15).

[FLASHBACK: Kim Porter & Sarah Chapman Support Diddy’s ‘Can’t Stop Won’t Stop’ Screening (PHOTOS)]

The report has sent shockwaves around the Atlanta entertainment industry as Porter was loved by many in and around the city.

Details below…

TMZ reports that law enforcement got a call to Porter’s Toluca Lake home around noon today (11/15) and investigators are still on the scene right now.

According to emergency dispatch audio the call came in as a patient in cardiac arrest. A source connected to Kim tells us she’d been suffering flu-like symptoms, and possibly pneumonia, for several weeks, but it’s still unclear what exactly caused her death. Another source says Kim had contacted her doctor just yesterday complaining she wasn’t feeling any better.

The cause of death has not been disclosed but a rep from Diddy’s camp confirmed the death to TMZ, stating:

Sadly I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter. I ask that you give the families privacy at this time.

Kim was a former model who was also a part owner of Three Brown Girls Ultra-Tainment firm. Porter, Eboni Elektra, & Nicole Johnson, were known for hosting some of the hottest events in Atlanta.

Diddy and Kim’s relationship spanned more than a decade with several breakups and makeups. They started dating in 1994 and broke up, for the last time, in 2007.

The former couple have 3 children together, twin girls Jessie James and D’Lila were born in 2006, and she had their son, Christian Combs, in 1998. Porter also has a son, Quincy, from her previous relationship with Al B. Sure!.