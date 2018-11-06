It’s a Boy!!! Future & Joie Chavis Host Gender Reveal Celebration… (PHOTOS)

What a difference a few months makes! Earlier this Summer, Future was in his feelings about Joie Chavis’ pregnancy announcement (click HERE if you missed that).

Now the popular rapper (real name Nayvadius Wilburn) and his latest baby mama seem to be getting along quite nicely during a private celebration for their gender reveal.

Photos below…

Future & Joie

It’s a boy!

Future has been through this several times before so he’s somewhat of a pro by now. The entertainer has four children with four different women: Jessica Smith, Brittni Mealy, India J, and singer Ciara.

Joi Chavis makes his 5th baby mama.

This is the 2nd child for Chavis, who has a duaghter (Shai) with rapper/actor Shad Moss (Bow Wow).

[FLASHBACK: Future Knocked up Bow-Wow’s Baby Mama… (PHOTOS)]

Meanwhile, Future’s first baby mama, Brittini Neely, who he reportedly reunited with shortly after breaking up with Chavis, is now in her feelings about Future acknowledging the pregnancy.

What are your thoughts about this messy situation?