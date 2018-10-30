The Real Housewives of Atlanta is prepping for its 11th season and fans are already chomping at the bit for teasers.

[READ: #RHOA Season 11 Cast Revealed + Watch Sneak Peek Trailer…]

As previously reported, the season 11 cast consists of Nene Leakes, Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams and newbies Shamari Devoe and Eva Marcille and now the new taglines have finally been revealed.

Details below…

ET exclusively revealed the catchphrases Bravo’s southern stars will be slaying all season long and our friends over at BingeworthyTV wraped them all up in a nice little video.

OG, gives a nod to her malfunctioning bun from last season with,

It’s a pun, and rings true, as season 11 will follow NeNe and her husband, Gregg, through his cancer battle.

Kandi Burruss is all business with her tagline, as she states, “I count my blessings — and my checks!”

This year, Kandi is focused on expanding her Old Lady Gang restaurant into a chain… and possibly expanding her family.

Cynthia Bailey aka 50Cynt’s new statement reads: “I age like fine wine, and now, I am ready to chill.”

50Cynt is now 51, and settling into a new romance with Fox Sports host Mike Hill that appears to be getting real serious, real quick.

[READ: Cynthia Bailey Makes It Instagram Official With Mike Hill, Here’s How They Met! (VIDEO)]

Mom-to-be Porsha Williams celebrates getting on a good path with, “I took a left turn but now, things are just right.”

She’s been doubly blessed by new love Dennis McKinley, as they’re currently expecting a baby girl and is planning a wedding.

[READ: Inside Porsha Williams Gender Reveal Ceremony (PHOTOS + VIDEO)]

“Newbie” Eva Marcille acknowledges her Top Model past with her first RHOA line, “I live a model life, now I’m ready to be a top wife.”

The 34-year-old’s wedding to Michael Sterling was captured by RHOA cameras.

[READ: Eva Marcille & Michael Sterling Wed In Atlanta… (PHOTOS)]

Season 11’s other “newbie”, Shamari DeVoe, fires this warning shot: “I may be an open book, but that does not mean I am easily read.”

The singer, who rose to fame as part of the girl group Blaque, brings a whole nother aspect to the housewives game with her superstar husband (Ronnie Devoe) in tow.

[READ: Meet RHOA “Newbies” Eva Marcille & Shamari Devoe (VIDEOS)]

What are your thoughts about RHOA season 11 taglines?