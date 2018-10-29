EXCLUSIVE!! #RHOA Nene Leakes Publicly Addresses Woman Claiming To Be Oldest Son’s Baby Mama… (VIDEO)

NEWSFLASH! Nene Leakes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is officially fed up with a woman claiming to be her oldest son’s baby mama.

If you care, a woman by the name of Symone Davis has been hitting up the blawgs for weeks now in an attempt to ‘blast’ the popular reality star about her alleged ‘deadbeat’ son (click HERE if you missed that).

Well, Nene has officially addressed the matter and she basically states that THE DOOR IS CLOSED when it comes to a any type of relationship with this woman.

As previously reported, Symone Davis has been reaching out to several blawgs over the past few weeks and she’s still going strong.

Since I last spoke about the subject, Davis has interviewed with at least 4 different outlets and she’s even started livestreaming to document her newfound fame.

I haven’t gotten anybody pregnant. I don’t have a penis. I don’t have a child that I don’t know about… so I don’t know why I’m being dragged into this. Bryson is a grown adult man… and whatever choices he makes, he’ll have to learn from his mistakes. She needs to deal with Bryson. She’s never going to force me to deal with any child. I do what I WANT to do. I didn’t get this age for someone to tell me what to do. She can’t take me to court for child support. She can’t do nothing!

I actually spoke to Nene at length about the situation over the weekend and she says that “Miss Symone” is merely a thirsty fan! Nene spoke at length during my Livestream a few days ago where she addressed her son’s ALLEGED baby mama as a clout chasing wannabe.

The reality star also states that if the woman wanted to have a relationship with her, going to the blawgs is not the way to go about it.

Meanwhile, Nene shared a post yesterday as she enjoyed spending time with her ‘glam baby’ Briasia.