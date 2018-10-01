Welcome to Atlanta B*tch! #RHOA Season 11 Cast Photos + Official Trailer Released… (VIDEO)

Introducing the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s 11th season!!!

Nene Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, and Porsha Williams all return with the addition of “newbies” Shamari Devoe & Eva Marcille, who snatched up the peaches of Kenya Moore and Sheree Whitfield.

Marlo Hampton and Tanya Sam will be joining the cast as ‘friends’ this season.

Check out the trailer below and share your thoughts…

The ‘first look’ trailer is quite a bit lackluster considering how long we had to wait but shoutout to Justin Diego for spicing it up a bit in his video:

If the trailer is any indication, ‘newbies’ Shamari DeVoe and Eva Marcille will be at the center of a lot of drama this season.

‘Newbie’ Shamari Devoe





‘Newbie’ Eva Marcille

Nene Leakes will be dealing with the sensitive issue of her husband’s cancer diagnosis. Porsha Williams announces her pregnancy and it seems that Kandi Burruss may have some ‘dirt’ on Porsha’s baby daddy, Dennis McKinnley.

Cynthia Bailey is head over heels for yet another ‘questionable’ dating choice, while Eva Marcille gets to don her ‘bridezilla’ cap as she and fiancé, Michael Sterling, attempt to plan the perfect wedding.

Shamari gloats about being the wife of a legend, Ronnie Devoe from New Edition while sharing tales of her rock star lifestyle as a member of the 90’s girl group Blaque. It also seems that Shamari may have gotten into a bit of a spat with OG Nene Leakes as she can be heard in the trailer stating she’s “gonna fight them bitches,” before the face off.

It will be interesting to see how this all plays out.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s 11th season premieres on Bravo Sunday, November 4, at 8 p.m. ET.

What are your thoughts about the newly released trailer?

PHOTOS: Alex Martinez/Bravo